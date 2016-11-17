Patrick Hickey permitted to leave Brazil for medical reasons

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ A judge in Brazil has ruled that former Olympic Council of Ireland president Pat Hickey is to be given back his passport and permitted to leave the country for medical reasons.

Report informs citing the "France Presse" agency, The 71-year-old must pay a bond to the court of €435,000.

Mr Hickey arrested during 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He is among a number of people facing charges related to a probe into alleged ticket touting at Rio 2016.

A judge at the Special Court for Supporter and Large Events in Rio de Janeiro ruled on Wednesday that Mr Hickey can be allowed to leave Brazil "to treat a health problem".