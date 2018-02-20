Patrick Brachner: I decided to participate in Olympics in a few hours

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ "After the skater's injury, I was the only candidate from Azerbaijan to participate in Olympics. Because last winter I had good results. So, for several hours I had to make a decision. After repeated calls, i agreed to participate in the Olympics”.

Report informs, the only representative of Azerbaijan in the 2018 Winter Olympics held in PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea Patrick Brachner said.

The departure of the Austrian legionnaire participating in the second Olympic Games to the competition was difficult.

Austrian athlete trained from 5 to 7 am and in the evening after work and on weekends he worked on skates: "Because during preparation, I did not want to lose my job. For me it was a very serious training project, which should have been conducted at the proper level and as efficiently as possible. I dream of being among the top 30 slalomists. By experience of participating in the Olympics, I will compete without any pressure".

Patrick Brachner was born January 7, 1992 in Austria. From August 2014 until the spring of 2017 he was educated in the United States. After graduation, he retired and returned to Austria. From the age of 18 he started working in Azerbaijan.