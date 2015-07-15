Next rival of K-1 fighter Zabit Samadov revealed - VIDEO

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The next rival of Azerbaijani well-known fighter, master of K-1, Zabit Samadov revealed.

Report informs referring to the official Facebook fan page of the fighter.

According to the report Azerbaijani athlete's next opponent is Dzevad Poturak from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The fight will take place in the capital of Chechen, Grozny.

Zabit Samadov with the nickname "Maugly", gained 9 consecutive victories in the professional ring. The victories over several K-1 tournament participant, black belt holder Makoto Uehara, Turkish fighter Mert Akin, Steve Mckinnon and Danyo Ilunga in "Global Fighting Championship 3" tournament in Dubai are among his greatest successes.