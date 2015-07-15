 Top
    Close photo mode

    Next rival of K-1 fighter Zabit Samadov revealed - VIDEO

    The fight will take place in the city of Grozny

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The next rival of Azerbaijani well-known fighter, master of K-1, Zabit Samadov revealed.

    Report informs referring to the official Facebook fan page of the fighter.

    According to the report Azerbaijani athlete's next opponent is Dzevad Poturak from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    The fight will take place in the capital of Chechen, Grozny.

    Zabit Samadov with the nickname "Maugly", gained 9 consecutive victories in the professional ring. The victories over several K-1 tournament participant, black belt holder Makoto Uehara, Turkish fighter Mert Akin, Steve Mckinnon and Danyo Ilunga in "Global Fighting Championship 3" tournament in Dubai are among his greatest successes.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi