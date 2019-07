© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3f1e837064505e08a7a5ad92741dfd3c/dd7e8291-8a48-4a8d-bbb6-9bbea2e81b79_292.jpg

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on June 7 next year, Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov told reporters, Report informs.

"The new calendar of Formula 1 has not been announced yet, however, it will probably be confirmed on June 7," he said.

Notably, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was held in mid-April in the last 2 years.