More than half of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix spectators will be foreigners

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ "So far, tickets from 57 different countries were purchased for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix."

Report informs, Baku City Circuit's Commercial Director Bülent Özerdim said.

He said that in first place tickets purchased from Russia, Britain, Ukraine, Georgia, and United Arab Emirates. According to B. Özerdim, number of countries that purchase tickets grew this year: "Our goal is to double the number of these countries. Over the coming month we plan to achieve this goal."

According to him, 30 million viewers expected to watch race, 56 percent of which will be foreigners. He added that the sale of tickets going fast: "4 weeks prior to the Grand Prix grandstand tickets on the side of the Philharmonic Garden have been completely sold. Most of the grandstand tickets of Icherisheher were also sold. Two new stands were added this year. These are Sahil and Sabir gardens. The number of viewers this year will be much more compared to last year."

Notably, Grand Prix will be held in the central streets of Baku, June 23-25.