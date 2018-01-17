 Top
    Mammadyarov plays again in draw at Tata Steel Chess tournament

    He gained 2.5 points and ranked the third© Report

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Tata Steel Chess tournament that took place in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands came to an end.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mammadyarov  played again in a draw.

    The rival of 33-year-old chess player was the Russian Sergey Karyakin.

    Mammadyarov gained 2.5 points after four rounds and shares the third place along with Vladimir Kramnik (Russia) and Magnus Carlsen (Norway).

    Indian player Viswanathan Anand and Dutch Anish Giri top the tournament standing with three points.

