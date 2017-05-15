Islamic Games: First semifinalists of football competition named

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ First semifinalists of football tournament within Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games have been revealed.

Report informs, it was determined after 3rd games in group B.

Turkish national team defeated Palestine with the score 4:3. Oman took the opportunity and drawing tie with Algeria (1:1) became a second team qualified past group with 4 points. Algeria finished at the top of the group with 7 points. Turkey positioned itself third with 3 points, Palestine is at the bottom with 1 points.

Upcoming games Azerbaijan vs Morocco and Saudi Arabia vs Cameroon at 18:00 will reveal opponents of Algeria and Oman at semifinals.