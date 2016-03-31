​Head of Sports Department of Ministry of Youth and Sports dies

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Head of Sports Department of Ministry of Youth and Sports, member of the Executive Committee of AFFA (Association of the Football Federations of Azerbaijan) Mirkamil Rahimov has died.

Report informs, he passed away at the age of 60.

He suffered from the spine cancer. Rahimov will be buried today.

Mirkamil Pirali oglu Rahimov was born on June 18, 1956 in Baku. In 1973 he entered Pedagogical Faculty of Azerbaijan State Institute of Physical Culture named after Kirov.

He worked as head of Sports Department of Ministry of Youth and Sports for 15 years.

He was awarded the honorary titles of "Excellent physical culture and sport", "Honored Worker of Physical Culture and Sport", the medal "Taraggi" and the order "For Service to the Fatherland" of III degree.