Haji Aliyev: I want to be an Olympic champion

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ "This is not only my victory, but of the whole team".

Report informs, winning gold medal in Paris, France and becoming first Azerbaijani three-time world champion in free-style wrestling, Haji Aliyev said.

Expressing gratitude to everyone playing role in his success, the 26-year-old athlete noted that he will fight at the weight category 65 kg in the next competitions, not at 61 kg: "This is a result of the President's care for athletes that they gain achievements today. I'd like to express my gratitude to both coaches of the national team and my personal trainers. This is not only my victory, but of all the Azerbaijani people. Our team had few medals. I wanted to win a gold medal for our team, make a history and encourage the team. Fortunately, I did it. I am very happy that I won this award for the third time. I want to be an Olympic champion. European and world championships, competitions will also be head in the future. I will do my best to gain greater successes".

Notably, Haji Aliyev is a bronze medalist of the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games.