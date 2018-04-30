Gabala legionnaire: I've been waiting to watch Formula 1 race in Baku

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku is a very modern and joyful city, I think few people know it, but I like it here".

Report informs, Gabala FC player Dion Malone told the Dutch press.

29-year-old midfielder, who is staying at the Hilton Hotel with his parents, said he also watched Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. "I stay here with my parents. I miss my family and friends. However, my wife visits me every month. I've also been friends with the hotel director. We regularly watch football here. But on April 29, I watched Formula 1. I've been waiting for so long for this moment. It was really excited.

Malone was born in Suriname, but lived in the Netherlands. He has supported the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) from the Hilton hotel. But Verstappen collided with his teammate, former Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo. As a result, both pilots could not complete the march. However, the experienced footballer said he enjoyed the race.

Notably, Malone transferred to Gabala last summer from ADO Den Haag FC.