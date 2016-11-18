Forbes releases world's richest under 30 athletes list

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Forbes released the ranking of the list of World's richest athletes under 30.

Report informs, Barcelona player Lionel Messi ranked first. Annual income of the Argentine striker makes 76.3 mln Euros. 29-year old Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and 28-year-old American basketball player Kevin Durant took 2nd and 3rd places, respectively with 52.4 mln Euros each.

Top ten is followed by Northern Irish golfer Paul Mcilroy (27 years, 39.8 million), US Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson (27 years, 39.3 million), German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (29 years, 38.4 million), Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal and Barcelona Brazilian striker Neymar (30 and 24 years, 35.1 million each), Real Madrid Welsh forward Gareth Bale (27 years, 33.7 million), US Buffalo Bills player Marcell Dareus (26 years, 32.8 million) and New York Knicks basketball player Derrick Rose (28 years, 31.8 million).