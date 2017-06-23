First free practice of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ First free practice of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off.

Report informs, drivers appeared on show at 13:00. The second free practice will start at 17:00, the last on June 24, three hours before the qualifying round, at 14:00.

Notably, crucial stage of the Grand Prix on June 25 will start at 17:00. Ten team, participating in the race - Mercedes (Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas), Red Bull (Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen), Ferrari (Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen), Force India (Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon), Willams (Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll), McLaren Honda (Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne), Toro Rosso (Daniil Kvyat and Carlos Sainz), Haas (Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen), Renault (Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer) and Sauber (Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein), totally 20 members will race 51 laps anticlockwise, starting in front of the Government House, passing through the Maiden Tower, Icheri Sheher and Azneft Circle.