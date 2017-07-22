Fight for World Champion title in super-heavyweight boxing may be held in Baku

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Fight for World Champion title in super-heavyweight boxing on the World Boxing Association (WBA) version may be held in Baku.

Report informs citing TASS, Russian promoter Vladimir Khryunov said.

The match is scheduled to take place on October 2 between Russian Alexander Ustinov represented by V. Khurunov and Puerto Rican Fres Oquendo: "We are discussing Ustinov's fight with Oquendo in Baku. We also want to organize Zab Judah's fight here".

Zab Judah will fight with Azerbaijani Ramal Amanov.

Notably, Alexander Ustinov racked up 34 wins (25 knockout) and lost one time. Fres Oquendo has 37 wins (24 knockouts) and 8 defeats.