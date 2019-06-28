FIDE Presidential Council convenes in Baku

The meeting of the Presidential Council of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has started its work in Baku.

Report informs that FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, Vice President of FIDE and Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov and other officials are attending the meeting.

The agenda of the two-day session included a number of important issues. Three countries will be admitted to FIDE membership in the Presidential Council. Also, the issue of reducing federations' membership fees will be considered and clothing sets will be approved for chess competitions.

The hosts of several international competitions will be determined at the meeting.