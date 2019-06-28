FIDE President: We are discussing the issue of holding major chess competitions in Azerbaijan

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/5c967740468ccd89543915efc7ebb293/d1a7a3d4-6f49-4e08-9821-871bb6da5f56_292.jpg

"FIDE closely cooperates with the Azerbaijan Chess Federation. Now we are discussing the issue of holding major chess competitions here," President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich said.

According to the Russian functionary who participates in the Presidential Council of the structure in Baku, a formal agreement will be signed between FIDE and ACF:

"We support competitions held in Azerbaijan. In April I took part in 2019 Shamkir Chess Supertournament dedicated to the memory of Vugar Hashimov. This is a great event. We would like to organize official FIDE competitions in Azerbaijan."

Dvorkovich expressed satisfaction with the meeting of the Presidential Council in Baku. He spoke about the important issues on the agenda of the meeting: "I thank you for your hospitality. All the conditions for holding a high-level meeting are created here. Today, we are discussing very important issues. The first is defining the system and venue of the competition. The second is the support of chess in various countries. The third is the regulation of the work of FIDE. At the meeting, we also discuss the work of judges, coaches, political issues and other issues. "