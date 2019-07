Azerbaijani judoka Huseyn Mammadov has made his way to the final of the 15th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival (EYOF).

Report informs that in the +90 kg division, the athlete beat Moldova's Alin Bagrin by hippon and is to encounter the winner of Akhmed Magomadov (Russia) vs. Jean Carletti (Italy) bout.

Meanwhile, in the 81 kg division Maharram Imamverdiyev won a consolation bout and will fight against Israel's Iftach Badash for bronze.