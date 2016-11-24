Elchin Zeynalov: 'Work underway to organize prestigious kayak and canoe competitions in Baku'

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I'm very pleased that XXXVI Congress of the International Canoe Federation is being held in Baku. This is a great honor for our country and federation."

Report informs, President of the Azerbaijani National Rowing Federation (ANRF), Elchin Zeynalov told reporters.

Speaking about XXXVI Congress of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) in Baku, E.Zeynalov said that the meeting coincided with the ANRF anniversary: "The federation was established in 2006. This year we are celebrating the 10th anniversary. This date also coincides with this Congress. Over 200 representatives from 87 countries attend the Congress. This is very significant event. Some structural changes have been planned. Tomorrow new ICF president will be elected."

ANRF President stated that Azerbaijan may be represented at the ICF Executive Committee in the future.

According to E.Zeynalov, European and World Canoe Championships may be held in Baku in coming years: "Kayak and canoe races were organized at last year's Baku 2015 first European Games in Mingachevir. Many visitors came to our country. I think that such championships should be held in Baku. Relevant works are underway."

Notably, the ICF XXXVI Congress, kicked off in the Boulevard Hotel today, will end on November 26.