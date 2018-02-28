 Top
    Date of ShamkirChess2018 announced

    Magnus Carlsen is also expected to take part in jubilee super tour

    Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The date of Shamkir Chess2018 international supertournament dedicated to late grandmaster of Azerbaijan Vugar Hashimov has been identified. 

    Report was informed by late grandmaster's brother Sarkhan Hashimov. He said that the jubilee tournament for the fifth time will be held in Shamkir, April 18-29.

    According to Hashimov, chess players with the best performance in FIDE rating will be invited to the competition: "In addition to Magnus Carlsen, many leading grandmasters of the world, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, who is second in the FIDE rankings, as well as Teymur Rajabov and Rauf Mammadov are expected to participate in the jubilee tournament”.

    Notably, both Magnus Carlsen and Shahriyar Mammadyarov have become champions twise in previous four tournaments in Shamkir.

