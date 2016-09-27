 Top
    Chess school opened today in Sumgayit

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created in the Chess school in Sumgayit

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of the Chess school in Sumgayit.

    Report informs, the President of Azerbaijan was informed that the area of two-storey building, construction of which began in December last year, is 1,000 square meters. The school was maintained with new and modern equipment. In 25 groups, whole of 550-600 students will learn the secrets of ancient game there. The students will be provided with 25 teachers.

    President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the conditions created in the school.

