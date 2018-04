Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Turn 15 of Baku City Circuit proved a particular trouble spot for the drivers and with 20 minutes to go it was the scene of the most major incident of the session when Daniel Ricciardo became the first driver to hit the barrier, Report informs.

The Red Bull got off-line in the middle of turn 15 and wiped its right-rear suspension off on the wall. The red flag was thrown as the now three-wheeled Red Bull came to a stop.