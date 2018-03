Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) budget for 2018 increased by $ 2,3 mln up to $ 32 mln.

Report informs, it was decided at the session of Founders Council in Seoul, South Korea.

A four-year plan on WADA’s budget was also approved.

The budget of agency will be increased by 15% in 2019 and 2020, and 5% in 2021.

Notably, in 2017, the WADA budget totaled $ 29.7 mln.