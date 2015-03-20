Baku to host European Karate Championship

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Congress of the European Karate Federation was held in Istanbul. Report informs, the Congress has approved and authorized proposal of President of the Azerbaijan National Karate Federation, a member of the Technical Committee of the World Karate Federation (WKF) Yashar Bashirov for the 55th European Championship in Baku in 2020.

Y.Bashirov in his speech noted that Azerbaijan is known as a sporting nation, the state strongly supports the organization of major official competitions. Proof of this is the forthcoming first European Games, Islamic Games to be held in 2017.

President of the federation said that all these positive indicators are the result of attention and care of President of Azerbaijan, head of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev.

The manager of karate competitions of the first European Games Baku-2015 Dmitry Chigenev made a speech at the Congress and provided detailed information about upcoming games and talked about the last preparations.