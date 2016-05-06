Baku hosts opening ceremony of Judo Grand Slam tournament

Baku. 6 May.REPORT.AZ/ Today Sports Palace named after Heydar Aliyev has hosted opening ceremony of Judo Grand Slam tournament.

Report informs, the ceremony started with entering of the participating countries.

Addressing the official part Minister of youth and sports Azad Rahimov wished success to the athletes participating in the tournament dedicated to the 93rd anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. He said that most prestigious competitions are held with great pride in Azerbaijan and level of contest is really great. Stressing the support by President Ilham Aliyev to sport and athletes as a cause of great successes, the minister expressed his gratitude to the head of state.

He stated that number of medals increase day to day, sounding of the country's anthem in the sport halls of different countries.

Official of International Judo Federation Nasser al Khamimi stressed being proud of participating in the Grand Slam. He wished success to Azerbaijan Judo Federation and the athletes.

President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rovnag Abdullayev has opened the Grand Slam tournament and wished strong athletes to win.

After sounding Azerbaijani national anthem, artistic part has begun. In this part, ancient and present photos of Baku as well as words by Heydar Aliyev 'I have always been proud, and now I am proud of being an Azerbaijani' have been demonstrated at the end. Dancers, dressed in judogis, followed by 'Karabakh' shikasta by people's artist Mansum Ibrahimov. Ukrainian dancers demonstrated other dances under laser lights.