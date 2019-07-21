Baku-2019 15th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival kicks off today

The Baku-2019 15th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival (EYOF) kicks off today.

Report informs that the festival of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) due to be held under the banner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will continue until July 27.

48 out of 50 EOC member-states, including Azerbaijan, will compete in the Festival. Armenia did not apply for participation in the festival, while Lichtenstain's National Olympic Committee withdrew its application due to the injury sustained by their only athlete to represent them in Baku.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will be represented by 122 athletes in the festival. Aged between 14 to 18 years old, the athletes will test their strength in 10 kinds of sport - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling. A total of 135 sets of medals will find their owners in the festival. Over 2,500 volunteers will be engaged at 12 sporting facilities during the festival. Totally 3,900 guests will stay in the Athletes' Village.

The festival will kick off at the Baku Tennis Academy at 09.00. In the individua bouts Azerbaijan will be represented by Alina Huseynova, Polina Dribysheva, Kanan Gasimov and Tamerlan Azizov. The first medalists will be defined in wrestling. The first stage in freestyle and Greco-Roman wresling starts at 10:00 and the final at 16:00. Here, Azerbaijan will be represented respectively by Murad Haqverdiyev (45 kg), Abulfaz Nasirov (55 kg) and Farid Sadikhli (45 kg), and Nihat Mammadli (55 kg).

The opening ceremony of the 15th European Youth Summer Olympic Festival will start at 20:00 at the Baku Crystal Hall. Special vehicles have been assigned for the ticket holders and accredited persons to get to the event venue with comfort. From 17:00 to 01.00 buses will operate for free from 28 May and Elmlar Akademiyasi metro stations to the Baku Crystal Hall and back.

Tennis

Individual

09:00 – 17:00. Alina Huseynova, Polina Drobysheva, Kanan Gasimov, Tamerlan Azizov

Baku Tennis Academy

Wrestling

Freestyle wrestling

10:30 – 13:30. Murad Haqverdiyev (45 kg), Abulfaz Nasirov (55 kg)

Greco-Roman wrestling

10:30 – 13:30. Farid Sadikhli (45 kg), Nihat Mammadli (55 kg)

16:00 – 17:30. Final

Heydar Aliyev Sport Complex

Opening ceremony

20:00. Baku Crystal Hall