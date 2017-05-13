Baku 2017 chief operating officer: Opening ceremony of Islamic Games was organized at highest level

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Press conference dedicated to opening ceremony of Baku 2017 the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games was held.

Report informs, head of sport department of Islamic Solidarity Games Operations Committee Mark Honeybun, chief operating officer Mike Loynd and secretary of the organization Konul Nurullayeva participated at the press conference.

M.Loynd told that The opening ceremony of Islamic Games held at Baku Olympic Stadium was organized at highest level: “The opening won hearts of people all over the world. The opening was watched not only by the spectators at the stadium, but also by people in 55 countries of the world. Although the competitions started several days ago, first medals will be presented today. We expect very interesting competitions in coming days”.

He also commented on the reasons of Libya, Sudan and Kuwait don’t participate in the Games: “Libyan delegation couldn’t come to Azerbaijan due to financial problems. The reason why Sudan didn’t come is not known. We have to talk with their Olympic committee. Talking about Kuwait, their sportsmen could have competed under IHIF flag. But at the last moment they decided not to participate”.

Head of sport department of operations committee Mark Honeybun, along with stressing the Azerbaijan’s participation in the Games with largest delegation, mentioned that award ceremonies for some branches will be held today: “Azerbaijan has the largest delegation of athletes. Their number is above 400. There is no clear information on which country is represented with lowest number of athletes. Because there were some changes in last week related to this. Finals are most important stages in sports competitions. Today awards in 6 sport branches will be presented. We start with great enthusiasm”.

Notably, the opening ceremony of Islamic Games was held on May 12 at Baku Olympic Stadium.