Azerbaijani wrestlers claim two gold medals at EYOF 2019

Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Farid Sadigli (45kg) has bagged the first gold medal of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival which is held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports Palace, Report informs citing AzerTag.

Sadigli secured the gold medal thanks to a victory over the representative of Turkey Umut Coban.

The Azerbaijani athlete beat his Italian rival Andrea Martino in 1/8 final, Georgian Davit Gvasalia at 1/4 final, and Russian Maxim Gurov at semifinal.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival is being held in Baku from July 21-27. The event brings together 3,900 athletes from 48 countries who contest 135 sets of medals at 12 sports facilities.

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Murad Hagverdiyev (45kg) has added a second gold to the nation`s medal haul at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

He secured the title after defeating Georgian rival Nikolozi Santeladze 11-4.

On the way to the final, Hagverdiyev beat Russian Eldar Asakaev, Belarus Mikita Berazun, Turkish Bahri Soyler, and Polish Fabian Niedzwiedski.