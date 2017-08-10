Azerbaijani team in the AIBA’s top 10

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The AIBA, International Boxing Association has published the list of the countries with most medals on the eve of the World Championship in Hamburg.

Report informs, the 10 national teams, winning most medals in the history of the competition that has been organized since 1974 and conducted 18 times, have been unveiled.

The Azerbaijani national team is also in the top 10. The team has claimed 17 medals at the previous championships since the country regained its independence: 5 of them are gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze. The Azerbaijani national team ranks 10th on this indicator.

Cuba heads the list with 128 medals (71 gold, 32 silver, 25 bronze). Recognizing Russia as the successor of the USSR, AIBA has generalized their indicators. Therefore, Russia is in the second place with 107 medals (38-32-37). The US ranks third with 41 medals (16-9-16).

Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, Ukraine and Uzbekistan are also in the top 10.

Notably, the 19th AIBA World Boxing Championship will be held on August 25.