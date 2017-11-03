Azerbaijani taekwondo player becomes European champion

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani team grabbed the first medal in the WTE European Junior Taekwondo Championship in Larnaka, Cyprus.

Report informs, Bahruz Guluzade, 45 kg, became the first. He consecutively defeated athletes from Belgium (28:17), Great Britain (14:9), Russia (11:3) and Georgia (10:10 - golden point). Guluzade defeated Russian Dmitriy Shishko in finals and became the European champion. The young taekwondo fighter also won a gold medal in the European Taekwondo Junior Championships in France.

Notably, 18 (10 males and 8 females) taekwondo fighters take part in the 21st continental championship, managed by head coach of the Azerbaijani national team, Mammad Abdullayev and senior coach Zahid Mammadov.