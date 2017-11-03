 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani taekwondo player becomes European champion

    Bahruz Guluzade becomes the first

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani team grabbed the first medal in the WTE European Junior Taekwondo Championship in Larnaka, Cyprus.

    Report informs, Bahruz Guluzade, 45 kg, became the first. He consecutively defeated athletes from Belgium (28:17), Great Britain (14:9), Russia (11:3) and Georgia (10:10 - golden point). Guluzade defeated Russian Dmitriy Shishko in finals and became the European champion. The young taekwondo fighter also won a gold medal in the  European Taekwondo Junior Championships in France.

    Notably, 18 (10 males and 8 females) taekwondo fighters take part in the 21st continental championship, managed by head coach of the Azerbaijani national team, Mammad Abdullayev and senior coach Zahid Mammadov. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi