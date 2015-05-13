 Top
    Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to compete in world championship

    A male and a female taekwondo fighter will compete on the mat

    Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani two athletes will compete in the world championship in taekwondo to be held in the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia. Report informs that one male and one female taekwondo fighter will compete on the mat in the competition that will take place in "Tractor" arena.

    A female athlete Patimat Abakarova will try to beat Anargul Sabir from Kazakhstan in the women's 49 kg category. A male athlete Ilkin Shahbazov will compete with Christos Pilavakis from Cyprus s in the men's 74 kg ctegory.

    Azerbaijani team with 15 athletes arrived in Chelyabinsk. 8 of them are men while 7 are women.

