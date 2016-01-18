Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters qualifies for Rio Olympics

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) and Patimat Abakarova (49 kg) won two more licenses for the summer Olympic Games which are coming in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

Report informs, member of Azerbaijan’s the national team Milad Beigi Harchegani combating on the European classification tournament taking place in Istanbul which is license to the Olympic Games, has defeated the Latvian athlete Janus Kaun (16:0), the Armenian Arman Yeremian (11:1), then, in a semi-final the Turkish fighter Yunus Sari (10:1) and reached the final. In the final, he beat Poland’s Piotr Pazinski (14: 2) and won gold medal of the tournament.

Patimat Abakarova, having defeated the Dutch Dina Pouryounes-Langeroudi (4:1), Greek woman Joanna Kotsu (5:1) and in a semi-final the Ukrainian Irina Romaldanova (3:1) reached the final. P. Abakarova in the final won the Serbian taekwondo fighter Tijanu Bogdanovich (6:5) and became the winner of competitions.

The athletes who reached the final on the European continental classification tournament on all weight categories guarantee themselves the license to the Olympic Games. Thus, both of Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters have acquired the right for participation in the Olympic Games in Rio.

So, 4 Azerbaijani athletes will take part at the taekwondo competitions in the summer Olympic Games. They are

Radik Isayev, Farida Azizova, Milad Beigi Harchegani and Patimat Abakarova.