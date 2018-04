Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani representative in taekwondo at "Baku 2015" the first European Games reached the semifinals.

Report informs, in the framework of taekwondo competition on the fourth day of the Games, Patimat Abakarova won over Greek representative Koutsou Lanna in the 1/4 final in the 49 kg category (4: 2). She reaches the semi-final.

The first round ends in 1:0 while the second round in 3: 1 and the third round in 0: 1.