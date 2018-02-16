Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast wins license to Olympics

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast Darya Farshbav Shahriari has been awarded a license for the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina this year.

Report informs, Darya Farshbav Shahriari acquired this achievement at the Grand Prix of Moscow. She took the 14th place with 53.50 points in total. The gymnast collected 14,500 points with a hoop, 13,350 points with ball, 14,300 with mace and 11,350 points with ribbon. This result was sufficient for a license.

As a result, Farshbav Shahriari was the first gymnast to represent Azerbaijan in the history at the Junior Olympics.

Notably, previously, table tennis player Ning Jing and swimmer Fatima Alkermanova won the right to participate in 3rd Summer Olympic Games. The junior Olympiad will be held from October 6 to October 18.