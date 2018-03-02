Azerbaijani Olympic medalist named retirement date

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Because of surgery in arm after Islamic Games I was out of training for a while."

Report was told by member of the Azerbaijani boxing team, the winner of the IV Islamic solidarity games "Baku-2017" Teymur Mammadov.

The bronze medalist of the London Summer Olympic Games in 2012, the winner of the 1st European Games "Baku 2015" - a 25-year-old boxer said he had a long process of recovery:

"About a month ago I started training.I could not take part in competitions of the last year because of my injury. Now I can not train as I want, because I am in military service. I work with my personal trainer.

I must protect my arm. We mostly pay attention to feet”.

Teymur Mammadov (91 kg) said he does not see any problems with the return to the national team, stressing that the final decision will be taken by head coach Leonid Loivsky.

If I take part in competition, my goal is victory. I did not want to risk. Because i was not in the best shape. After my military service I can train together with a national team. My goal is to participate in the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in 2020 and win a medal. After that I will end my career”.

Mamedov noted that he does not see himself in professional boxing.