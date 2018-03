Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani karate fighter Najmeddin Byunyadov won a bronze medal at the prestigious tournament "US Open" in Las Vegas in the US.Report informs, he performed in the weight category of 84 kg. The other 2 members of the team of Azerbaijan among youths 18-21 years Vyusal Kamally and Shahin Guluzade could not win a medal in the tournament.