Azerbaijani judokas start competing in Tbilisi Grand Prix

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Judo Grand Prix starts today in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Report informs, three-day tournament will bring our 8 male judokas. On the first day of race 3 of them will get in tatami. All of them will start from 1/16 finals.

Sadig Maharramov will compete against Russian Albert Mongush, Oruj Velizade, against Brazilian Italo Carvalho.

Elchin Huseynov, 66 kg, will face Dutch Matthijs Van Harten.

Notably, on March 31, Pasha Aliyev, Telman Valiyev (both 73 kg) and Joshgun Abdullayev (81 kg), and Sanan Ahmadov (100 kg) and Jalil Shukurov (+100 kg) will fight on April 1. In Grand Prix, total of 302 judokas (183 men and 119 women) from 38 countries will compete.