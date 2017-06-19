 Top
    Azerbaijani judoka wins silver in Mexico

    He lost to Spanish judoka at final

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Cancun Grand Prix in Mexico was a success for Azerbaijani judoka Tural Safguliyev, he won a silver medal of the competition.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani judoka, 90 kg, defeated Chilean, Romanian, American athletes and qualified for finals.

    In the crucial match of the international tournament, Tural Safguliyev lost to Spanish judoka Nikoloz Sherazadishvili and took the 2nd place. The other two fighters - Rufat Ismayilov and Jalil Shukurov lost to their rivals in the first matches.

