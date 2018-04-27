Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov qualifies to semi-final

Baku. 27 April. REPORT/AZ Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has qualified to semi-final of European championships in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Report informs, 21-year-old athlete started the fight in 1/16 final stage.

Heydarov defeated Ukraine's Dmitry Kanivetsi, Swiss Nils Stamp and Kosovan Akil Gyakova. Heydarov's semifinal opponent will be Belarusian Vadim Shoka.

Rustam Orujov was fighting in the same weight category, while started with victory over Moldovan Ion Naku. He stopped the fight in the 1/8 finals, losing Ukrainian Artem Khomula.

European Championships

April 27

73 kg

1/8 finals. Rustam Orujov - Artem Khomula (Ukraine)

1/16 finals. Rustam Orujov - Ion Naku (Moldova)

1/4 finals. Hidayat Heydarov - Akil Gyokova (Kosovo)

1/8 finals. Hidayat Heydarov - Nils Stamp (Switzerland)

1/16 finals. Hidayat Heydarov - Dmitri Kanivets (Ukraine).