Azerbaijani gymnastics judges get new brevets

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Five Azerbaijani gymnastics representatives obtained new brevets.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) website, brevets were received in the courses in Warsaw city of Poland as well as in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani participant Irada Gurbanova received the 4th Brevet in the Intercontinental Judges Courses in Acrobatic Gymnastics.

Having participated in the courses, Azerbaijani representatives - Khalil Huseynov, Ahmad Aghayev obtained the 3rd, while Ughur Khailbayli and Shakir Shikhaliyev received the 4th Brevet. These categories will be valid for the current Olympic cycle (2017-2020).

Notably, Azerbaijani judge in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Rza Aliyev is holder of the highest international judging Brevet 1.