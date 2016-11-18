Azerbaijani female wrestling Olympic medalists will not compete at Golden Grand Prix finals

Baku. 18 November.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani female wrestling Olympic medalists will not compete at the finals of the Golden Grand Prix tournament in Baku, dedicated to the memory of Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, head coach of the national team Semyon Chterev told reporters after open training.

The Bulgarian expert said that silver medalist of the Rio 2016 Olympics Mariya Stadnik (48 kg), bronze medalist Natalya Sinishin (53), also, bronze medalist of London-2012 Yuliya Ratkevich (55 kg) will have a rest during the next tournament. World and European medalists Angela Dorogan (53 kg), Irina Netreba (58 kg) and Elis Manolova (67 kg), as well as young wrestlers, newly starting trainings and having a chance to participate in Tokyo 2020, will test their strength.

S.Chterev said that upcoming match is a preparation for the world championship in Budapest, Hungary December 10-11 in non-Olympic weight categories: "Golden Grand Prix final stage is one of the world's most powerful wrestling tournaments. Therefore, our team is seriously preparing. Mainly, experienced youths will participate in the contest."

Saying that 3 wrestlers will fight at each category of the Golden Grand Prix finals, the head coach added that Azerbaijani female wrestling is developing."

Notably, Golden Grand Prix finals will be held for the 9th time. Nearly 700 freestyle, Greco-Roman wrestlers from over 50 countries will participate in the tournament. Under the program, freestyle wrestlers will compete on the first day of the competition. Female Greco-Roman wrestlers will fight for win on November 25, male on 26.

The first matches will start at 10:00 every day, finals at 17:00. Official opening ceremony of the tournament will take place on November 24 at 16:00.

The competitions will be organized in the Baku Sport Palace.