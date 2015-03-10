Azerbaijani cyclist wins in Lithuania

Baku.10 March.REPORT.AZ/ As earlier reported, the Panevejis-2015 Track Cycling Tournament was held in Lithuania on March 7-8.

Report informs, two Azerbaijani cyclists - Olga Ismayilova and Nijat Niftaliyev took part in the competition.

The first day of the competition was very successful for Olga. Overcoming the distance of 500 meters she became the first in the sprint category. Olga reached the finish at 34,985 seconds, leaving behind Russian Yelena Brejneva at a speed of 51.45 miles per hour.