Azerbaijani cyclist wins 2nd stage of 'Tour d’Azerbaidjan-2017'

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ The second day of the “Tour d’Azerbaidjan-2017” international cycle tour dedicated to the 94th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev was successful for Azerbaijani continental cycling team "Synergy Baku".

Report informs, Kirill Pozdnyakov, member of the Azerbaijani Elite team and "Synergy Baku" continental team lived the joy of victory in the 186.5 km Baku-Ismayilli stage of the 2.1-category race of the International Cycling Union.

Completing the distance for 4 hours, 47 minutes, 49 seconds, member of the Azerbaijani team was 38 seconds ahead of a member of Ukrainian "Kolss" team, Oleksandr Polivoda and made solo effort. Dennis van Winden, a member of Israeli "Israel Cycling Academy" team took 3rd place falling behind 42 seconds of the leader. Other members of "Synergy Baku" Yosip Rumach became 14th, Elchin Asadov 32nd, Samir Jabrayilov 52nd, Elgun Alizade 54th, Anvar Asanov 78th.

Stage win turned Kirill Pozdnyakov to leader of general classification and he got blue color "Synergy" shirt. In addition, the winner collected the highest point among intermediate sprinters and won green shirt by SOCAR for the best sprinter.

AZAL's red shirt for the stage's best mountain biker remained at a member of Ukrainian continental "Kolss" team, Vitaliy Buts. A member of German "Team Sauerland NRW p/b Henley & Partners" club, Felix Intra awarded purple "ATAHOLDING" shirt as the best young cyclist.

The cyclists were awarded by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, member of the Steering Committee of the European Cycling Union, Sahib Alakbarov, Vice-President of the European Cycling Union Alexander Gusyatnikov and Head of Ismayilli district Executive Power Mirdamat Sadikhov.

The 3rd stage of the tournament will be held on May 5. This time, participants will compete to overcome 177 km distance on Gabala-Oghuz-Sheki-Oguz-Gabala route.

Notably, 22 teams from 18 countries are competing in the “Tour d’Azerbaidjan-2017”.