Azerbaijani boxing team squad for European Championship named

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani boxing team squad for European Championship to be held on June 16 in Kharkov, Ukraine has been named.

The press service of the Federation told Report that, during 9-day tournament Azerbaijan will be represented in all weight classes.

Coach Leonid Loivski will give chance to Masud Yusifzade (49 kg), Elvin Mamishzade (52 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (56 kg), Javid Chalabiyev (60 kg), Lorenzo Sotomayor (64 kg), Parviz Bagirov (69 kg), Kamran Shahsuvarly (75 kg), Eldar Guliyev (81 kg), Abdulkadir Abdullayev (91 kg) and Magomedrasul Majidov (+91 kg).

Notably, team members completing their training in Baku will finish final stage of preparation in Kharkov. Boxers will leave for Ukraine on June 4.