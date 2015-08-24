Azerbaijani boxers leave for Mexico

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national team in boxing went to Mexico for the training camp. Report informs, the boxers are training for the World Cup to be held in Qatar in October, in North America.

In the qualifying competition for Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, the Azerbaijani team will attend with full staff. In training-camp in Mexico, 9 boxers are trained under the leadership of a head coach Pedro Roque, coaches Lazaro Jimenez and Nariman Abdullayev boxer.

One of the leaders in the team, Mahammadrasul Majidov (+91 kg) did not go to the training camp due to his injury.

The team is expected to remain in Mexico up to September 5. The boxers of Azerbaijan's national boxing team are the followings:

49 kg. Rufat Huseynov

52 kg. Elvin Mamishzade

56 kg. Javid Chalabiyev

60 kg. Albert Salimov

64 kg. Lorenzo Sotomayor

69 kg. Parviz Baghirov

75 kg. Khaybulla Musalov

81 kg. Teymur Mammadov

91 kg. Abdulkadir Abdullayev