 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani boxers leave for Mexico

    The boxers are preparing for the world championship to be held in Qatar in October

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national team in boxing went to Mexico for the training camp. Report informs, the boxers are training for the World Cup to be held in Qatar in October, in North America.

    In the qualifying competition for Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, the Azerbaijani team will attend with full staff. In training-camp in Mexico, 9 boxers are trained under the leadership of a head coach Pedro Roque, coaches Lazaro Jimenez and Nariman Abdullayev boxer.

    One of the leaders in the team, Mahammadrasul Majidov (+91 kg) did not go to the training camp due to his injury.

    The team is expected to remain in Mexico up to September 5. The boxers of Azerbaijan's national boxing team are the followings:

    49 kg. Rufat Huseynov

    52 kg. Elvin Mamishzade

    56 kg. Javid Chalabiyev

    60 kg. Albert Salimov

    64 kg. Lorenzo Sotomayor

    69 kg. Parviz Baghirov

    75 kg. Khaybulla Musalov

    81 kg. Teymur Mammadov

    91 kg. Abdulkadir Abdullayev

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi