Azerbaijani acrobats grab 3 medals in Ukraine

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani acrobats won 3 medals at international tournament held in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

Report informs citing the official website of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), mixed couple from Azerbaijan Abdullah Al-Meshayhi and Ruhidil Gurbanli in the age group 13-19 years won gold medals.

They were ahead of all their rivals in multidiscipline competition with 82,160 points.

Another mixed couple Agasif Rahimov and Nurcan Jabbarli, in the same age category, won bronze medal with 81.400 points.

Emilia Nazarli, Razia Seyidli and Laman Mammadova for the first time competing at the international arena in the age category of 12-18 years left the tournament empty-handed.

They scored 79.960 points in multidiscipline competition and won bronze medals.