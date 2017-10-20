Azerbaijani acrobatic pair grab European Championship medal

Baku.20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan acrobatic team grabbed the first medal at European Championship in Rzeszow, Poland.

Report informs, mixed pairs consisting of Ağasif Rahimov and Nurjan Jabbarli, Ruhidil Gurbanli and Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi qualified for final in Balance routine among junior teams. Only one pair took part at the decisive stage, which was performed by the duet of Rahimov and Jabbarli. They won a bronze medal by earning 27.900 points.

Today both pairs will compete for the next final stage. The gymnasts who will compete in Dynamic routine will define pairs for final stage. Depending on the total points in Balance and Dynamic routines it will also identify the finalists in all-around.