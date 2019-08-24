Azerbaijan to host World Acrobatics Championships

Azerbaijan will host Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in 2022 for the first time. Report informs that the due decision was made at the Managua session of the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). The Mundial will be held for the first time at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 11-13.

As a prelude, the city will welcome the World Age Group Competitions between 2 and 7 March.

Notably, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, that over the past few years have arranged major international competitions at a high level, also has other important tournaments ahead. This year the National Gymnastics Arena will host the world championship in rhythmic gymnastics on September 16-22. It will also host aerobic gymnastics in 2020 and world championship in trampoline gymnastics in 2021.