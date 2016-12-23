Azerbaijan national judo team signs Belarusian legionnaire

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Belarussian legionnaire Cristina Jukovets has been signed for Azerbaijan national judo team, Report informs.

23-year-old sportswoman won golden medal in 70kg group of internal championship held at Baku Sports Palace. “Neftchi” club’s judoka, who had earlier won Azerbaijan youth tournament, defeated Aida Bakhishova from Salyan at the final match.

Azerbaijan Judo Federation spokesman Elnu Ashrafoglu told report, they signed Belarusian judoka to achieve high results in female tournaments: “As vice-president of the federation Sadig Sadigov told our goal is to obtain 3 licenses in for female tournament of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games. We invited Cristina Jukovets because we don’t have enough sportswomen in heavy weight categories. As she demonstrated good performance in country’s championship, we invited her to training camp of national team. We have high hopes for her”.

Notably, Cristina Jukovets was born in family of sportsmen in Bobruysk city of Belarus. She is a world champion in Sambo. Her sisters Diana, 16 and Mariana, 8 won medals in number of international tournaments for Belarus. Their parents Vadim and Nonna are Judo and Sambo coaches.