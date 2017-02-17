 Top

Azerbaijan national freestyle wrestling team lost chance for gold

Our team will meet Turkey for bronze medal

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national team was challenged by USA wrestlers in next match of World Cup held in Kirmanshah, Iran, Report informs.

The match ended with the score 4:4. But US team had upper hand in aggregate points (20:14) and was announced a winner of the pair. Azerbaijani team will meet Turkey in match for 3rd place.

Notably, Firdovsi Umudov’s team won their first two matches in group A against Russia (with aggregate points) and Georgia (5:3). American team took firm victories over Georgia (7:1) and Russia (6:2).

AZERBAIJAN - USA - 4:4

57 kg. Georgi Edisherashvili - Antoni Ramos - 3:2

61 kg. Ali Rahimzade - Logan Stieber - 11:12

65 kg. Haci Aliyev - Frank Molinaro - 4:1

70 kg. David Suynuchkhanov - James Green - 0:10

74 kg. Murad Suleymanov - Jorcan Burroughs – Suleymanov lost with warnings.

86 kg. Sharif Sharifov - David Taylor - 2:12

97 kg. Aslanbek Alborov - Kyle Snyder - 5:4

125 kg. Jamaladdin Mahammadov - Nicholas Gviazdovski - 3:1

