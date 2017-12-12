Azerbaijan Grand Prix becomes the best race in 2017

© Report.az

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix has been selected the best race of 2017.

Report was informed in the Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC), the race held in Baku become the first in the survey of leading mass media of the world.

Majority of Formula fans of leading publications such as the Daily Mail, Sky Sports, The Times, Bild am Sonntag, ViaSat, representatives of media and Paddock Club that participated in the survey distinguished the race in Baku.

Daniel Ricciardo who was competing for Red Bull unexpectedly gained victory in Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The collision between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel was one of the most memorable event in history of car racing. In addition, Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli company in its final report says that Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku accounted for the most overtaking moves in one race, with 42 in total.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on April 27-29, 2018.