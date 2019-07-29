Azad Rahimov: We should not lose our future stars

Today, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) held a meeting with the medalists of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic festival "Baku-2019" within the framework of the project "Days of Triumph".

Report informs that at first the video presentation featuring the victory of our athletes was shown.

Vice-President of the NOC Chingiz Huseynzade congratulated the medalists.

Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov noted that the festival was held at a high level: "The winners once again proved that Azerbaijan is a sports country. For the first time, our team took the 4th place in this festival, which was held for the 15th time. This indicates that there are future stars among our juniors. We should not lose them. Azerbaijan held the festival at a high level. It is gratifying that we did not experience any problems during the festival."

Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov noted that taking of 4th place among 48 countries indicates the professional attitude to sport in our country. The minister thanked President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva and organizational agencies for the support provided to organization of the festival.

Then the ceremony of awarding medalists was held. Some athletes did not attend the ceremony due to participation in other competitions. Following the official part, there were performances of artists.

Notably, Russian national team, which claimed 66 medals, 28 - gold, 17 – silver and 21 bronze ranked first on the final standings of the festival. Great Britain ranks 2nd with 11 gold, 12 silver and 2 bronze medals. The Turkish national team took the third place with 11 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze medals. Azerbaijan national team, that won 10 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals, completed the race in the fourth place. Most of the medalists of the national team were wrestlers.